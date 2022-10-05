The Biden administration’s announcement of a fresh $625 million security assistance package to Ukraine, including four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that have proved crucial on the battlefield, is increasing the danger of a U.S. military engagement with Russia, Moscow’s top diplomat in the U.S. said.

Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said the new $625 million package, which also includes artillery, mortar rounds and small arms ammunition, clearly indicates that the U.S. is an active participant in Moscow’s conflict with Kyiv.

“We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country,” Ambassador Antonov said Wednesday in a statement. “The supply of military products by the U.S. and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and western countries.”

The latest round of security assistance to Kyiv came after the Kremlin staged a widely mocked referendum in occupied sections of Ukraine to become part of Russia. The U.S. and other western countries have said they wouldn’t recognize the outcome of the vote.

“We call on Washington to stop its provocative actions that could lead to the most serious consequences,” Ambassador Antonov said.

