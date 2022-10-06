NEW YORK — Elon Musk’s lawyers said Thursday that Twitter is refusing the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44 billion bid for the social media company and have asked a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial.

Musk made a renewed offer to take over to the company earlier this week to end a protracted legal dispute that began when Musk tried to back out of the April deal and Twitter sued.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment.