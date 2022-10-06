U.S. troops late Wednesday night conducted a helicopter raid outside the Syrian village of Qamishli, Pentagon officials said, killing a key Islamic State figure and capturing two of his associates.

U.S. Central Command said ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri was killed in the raid, which reportedly lasted several hours. U.S. officials said an associate of al-Shammri’s was wounded in the operation, while two other ISIS figures were captured.

No American troops were killed or wounded in the attack, officials said, nor was any American equipment damaged.

The U.S. “is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS,” CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a brief statement.

Wednesday night’s raid is believed to be the first such American operation in territory controlled by Syrian government troops, Reuters reported Thursday.

Citing sources on the ground, Russia’s Sputnik News reported clashes between U.S. troops and Syrian forces during the operation, but those reports were not confirmed by other independent news outlets.

The U.S. has roughly 900 troops stationed in Syria. Their stated mission is to ensure the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist organization, which formerly controlled a huge swath of land across both Iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon in 2019 declared that ISIS had been “territorially defeated,” but American troops have remained in Syria in the three years since. Former President Donald Trump ordered the full withdrawal of American forces from Syria on at least two occasions, but the withdrawals were never completed.

Wednesday night’s raid is just the latest U.S. operation in Syria targeting ISIS leaders. In July, for example, a U.S. drone strike killed Maher al-Agal, who Pentagon officials said was the leader of ISIS in Syria.

While combating ISIS is the stated goal in Syria, U.S. troops also routinely come under rocket fire and drone attacks by Iran-backed militias operating in both Iraq and Syria.

