A fugitive got nabbed when she applied to be a security guard with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey.

She was taken into custody Tuesday.

Zyeama Johnson had 10 outstanding bench warrants in Jersey City, New Jersey, for failure to appear in court on traffic charges, and another warrant in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, for failure to appear in court on charges of fraud.

After Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari confirmed the warrants, he called in Ms. Johnson, who thought it was for a job interview.

Instead, she was taken into custody and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Officers found two credit cards believed to be stolen among her belongings, and she was then also charged with credit card theft, according to NJ.com.

Ms. Johnson is also now under investigation by the U.S. Postal Investigative Service, as she was once employed by the U.S. Postal Service, according to NJ.com.

The captured fugitive is currently in the Hudson County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

