The House Jan. 6 committee has scheduled what is expected to be its final hearing for midday on Oct. 13.

The panel’s final hearing was originally scheduled for the end of September but was abruptly canceled. The committee blamed Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The committee’s Democratic chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi told reporters last week that the panel will likely not feature witnesses, though he said the members would unveil “significant information.”

The panel held a series of eight public grillings over the summer and has teased the release of a final report ahead of the midterms.

