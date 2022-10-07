Liberal groups are planning massive demonstrations in support of abortion rights this weekend, making plans for more than 400 rallies across all 50 states to mobilize their networks for next month’s midterm elections.



The Women’s Wave initiative is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people, according to protest organizers, which include the Women’s March and partner groups such as the American Federation of Teachers and Ultraviolet, among others.



Women’s March Executive Director Rachel Carmona said women and activists are fired up to elect candidates in November who will fight proposals to restrict abortions.



“We are down to the 11th hour,” Ms. Carmona said in a statement. “We must work together to take back our power and ensure women have fundamental rights to their bodily autonomy, for the sake of all Americans and future generations to come. That means turning out en masse on [Saturday] and showing Republicans and the GOP that the Women’s Wave is here to stay.”



A protest in Washington, D.C., is set to begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at Folger Park near Capitol Hill and feature speakers including Ms. Carmona and representatives from the Service Employees International Union, the National Women’s Law Center, and the National Iranian American Council, among others. The rally-goers plan to march to a park on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon.

Pro-life opponents of the planned protests also are revving up their efforts to get voters motivated. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Vice President of Communications Mallory Carroll said the Women’s March has a “profoundly wrong, anti-woman stance” in support of abortion.



“For more than a year now the SBA Pro-Life America & Women Speak Out PAC field team has been working hard to educate voters in key battleground states on Democrats’ pro-abortion extremism,” Ms. Carroll said in a statement. “We have prioritized one-on-one conversations that change hearts, minds, and votes as part of our overall $78 million cycle budget to advance the pro-life position in politics and policy.”



Unbendable Media, a liberal public relations firm, said “hundreds of thousands” of people are expected to demonstrate this weekend at Women’s Wave events. The Women’s March webpage for its Women’s Wave 2022 lists more than 17,300 people as planning to demonstrate this weekend at more than 400 events, as of Friday afternoon.



Some of the protests planned in other locations will take aim at politicians or focus on achieving political outcomes about abortion. For example, a Women’s Wave rally before the University of Florida’s homecoming football game on Saturday is billed as the “National Women’s Liberation Pre-Game Protest Against DeSantis” on the Women’s March website, a reference to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.



Other rallies listed in Phoenix, Arizona, and Denver, Colorado use less gender-specific language for their Women’s Wave events and are titled the “Womxn’s Wave” and “Womxn’s March Denver.”



• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.