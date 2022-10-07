The federal investigation of Hunter Biden’s shady business practices and alleged influence peddling is reaching a critical turning point, refusing to let President Biden shake the scandal as his White House term approaches the halfway mark.

Multiple reports surfaced that David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware who is leading the Hunter Biden probe, is nearing a decision on bringing charges against the president’s son. Prosecutors in his office are reportedly in discussions with officials at the Justice Department headquarters on how to proceed with the investigation, which dates back to 2018.

Those talks are likely centered on whether there is enough evidence to convict Hunter Biden at a criminal trial.

Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, refused to address whether his client would be charged, but told The Washington Times that Americans should be patient while prosecutors deliberate.

“As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense,” Mr. Clark said in a statement to The Times. “That is the job for prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing this job.”

Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden say there is enough evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to gun purchase, according to a report in The Washington Post.

That means that Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by former President Trump, will have to soon decide whether to move the case forward.

Mr. Clark rallied against the newspaper’s sources for the report, urging the Justice Department to file charges for leaking grand jury information.

“It is regrettable that law enforcement agents appear to be violating the law to prejudice a case against a person who is a target simply because of his family name,” Mr. Clark said, calling the story “biased, one-sided and inaccurate.”

Prosecutors’ conversations are said to center on the possibility of charging Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement when he purchased a firearm. At the time he bought the weapon, he would have been prohibited because of his struggles with drug addiction.

A spokesperson for Mr. Weiss’ office declined to comment.

For Hunter Biden’s critics, the tax and gun charges are the tip of the iceberg that includes alleged influence peddling to score top-dollar deals in China and Ukraine when his father was vice president in the Obama administration.

Regardless of what happens in the DOJ investigation, the outcome is guaranteed to exacerbate headaches for the president.

The looming Nov. 8 midterm elections are putting pressure on prosecutors to resolve the case. Republicans are expected to take one or both houses of Congress and have already promised to conduct rigorous investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings and the Justice Department’s handling of the case.

Critics are already griping that Hunter Biden facing tax and a minor gun charge would be a slap on the wrist, pointing to allegations of his shady business practices.

“Charging Hunter Biden for tax crimes and a false gun statement is like charging Alec Baldwin with a misdemeanor for murdering Halyna Hutchins,” wrote James Bradley, a Republican who is running in California for the U.S. Senate.

Others lampooned the Post for initially dismissing stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation” during the elder Mr. Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“But wapo told me this was Russian disinformation,” wrote Jon Gabriel, editor of Ricochet, a conservative commentary site.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.