Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, extended a formal invitation Thursday to President Biden’s press secretary to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and get a first-hand look at the chaos local officials say has been unleashed by the new administration’s policies.

Mr. Biggs said Karine Jean-Pierre bungled so many critical points about COVID risks from illegal immigrants that she needs to get a refresher. He offered to give it to her.

“I represent a border state and serve as the Congressional Border Security Caucus co-chair. I have decades’ worth of experience examining border and immigration issues. I strongly believe that a single border tour would enhance your knowledge on this self-inflicted crisis,” Mr. Biggs wrote in a letter.

His invitation came two days after Ms. Jean-Pierre had an exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who asked why those entering the U.S. legally at an airport are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but illegal immigrants who walk across the border are caught and released without vaccinations.

“That’s not how it works,” the spokeswoman said.

“That’s what’s happening,” Mr. Doocy countered.

“It’s not like somebody walks over,” Ms. Jean-Pierre contended, describing the Biden administration’s hopes of combatting smuggling organizations that direct the flow of people.

Mr. Biggs, in his letter, pointed to Homeland Security’s own webpage which he said showed there is no protocol for blocking illegal immigrants who aren’t vaccinated.

He said most of the border jumpers are coming from nations with relatively low levels of vaccination, and are traveling in conditions that would make spreading the coronavirus more likely.

He said “it is safe to assume that COVID-19 is rampant among illegal aliens crossing our southern border.”

Ms. Jean-Pierre’s contention that people aren’t just walking across the border is also contrasts with the Border Patrol’s own experience.

The agency regularly releases press statements describing large groups that crossed the border, either on foot or by traversing the Rio Grande.

