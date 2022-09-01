President Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House next week to unveil their official portraits, restoring a tradition that had been abandoned during the Trump administration.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday in the East Room.

Traditionally, first-term presidents host their predecessor’s White House portrait ceremony as a show of unity in divided Washington. For example, Mr. Obama hosted former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush for their portrait unveiling at the White House.

However, Mr. Trump snubbed the Obamas by not hosting them for their portrait unveiling during his time in office.

In 2019, the National Portrait Gallery unveiled the portraits of the Obamas, the first presidential portraits created by Black artists.

Mr. Obama in April attended his first White House event since leaving office in 2017, joining Mr. Biden, his former vice president, for a ceremony honoring the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

SEE ALSO: Biden wants a 4.6% pay raise for federal employees in 2023

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.