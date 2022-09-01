President Biden’s approval rating surged to 40%, its highest level in more than a year, rocketing up with a 9-point spike in August following the most successful weeks of his administration.

But the Quinnipiac University poll, released Thursday, found that Mr. Biden is still under water with most voters. The poll found that 52% of those surveyed disapproved of Mr. Biden’s handling of his job.

Still, the survey shows that Mr. Biden is gaining steam with voters. The same poll last month found that only 31% of voters approved of the job he was doing.

Mr. Biden gained ground with his base, as 83% of Democratic respondents said they approve of Mr. Biden’s job performance, an 11-point increase from last month’s poll.

However, 92% of Republican respondents said they disapprove of the job Mr. Biden is doing, with 55% of independent voters also disapproving.

Mr. Biden received high marks from voters on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 50% of voters approving of his approach and 44% of respondents saying they approve of his approach to climate change.

The border situation, however, remains a weakness for Mr. Biden, with only 27% of respondents approving of how he’s handling the flow of illegal immigrants across the U.S.’ southern border. That was the lowest rating he received in the poll, Quinnipiac said.

Mr. Biden’s improved approval rating comes after his administration scored a slew of legislative wins in the past month, including passing a massive health care, climate and tax spending bill.

He also benefited from a steady decline in gas prices and the announcement last week that his administration will cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans.

A majority of respondents, 53%, said they approve of Mr. Biden’s decision to cancel student loan debt, while 43% said they disapproved of the plan.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted Aug. 25-29 with a total of 1,419 respondents. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.