Tai Phat Wholesalers of Capitol Heights, Maryland, recalled four of their dried mushroom products on Monday due to potential salmonella contamination.

The affected products are the small and large sizes of their “Three Golden Coins” whole and sliced dried mushrooms.

The recall was prompted by “routine testing by Maryland Department of Health of items bought at a retail store which revealed the presence of salmonella in some packages,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

As of Tuesday, no cases of illness had been reported due to the products.

Along with Maryland, the recall affects 14 additional states where the products were sold in specialty stores: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and Minnesota.

Tai Phat Wholesalers had not yet responded to a request for comment as of the publication of this story.

