Dolly Parton is starting an apparel brand for dogs that will let pet owners gussy up their pups just like the legendary country music singer.

The brand, named Doggy Parton, offers gingham check bandanas, feather-brimmed cowboy hats, Dolly Parton shirts and more for man’s best friends. While the official website has yet to get up and running, you can go and check out the brand’s collection on Amazon.

“’Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Ms. Parton said in a video statement. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more, with a little Dolly flair.”

Ms. Parton concludes by saying that a part of the proceeds from Doggy Parton’s sales will support Willa B. Farms, a nonprofit that helps homeless, neglected and abused animals and is headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee.

