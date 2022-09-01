The Supreme Court’s favorability rating is at the lowest point since the high court ruled same-sex marriage legal in 2015, according to a new Pew poll published Thursday.

But the partisan divide among Americans and how they view the high court since its ruling overturning a national right to abortion is at an all-time high in the past three decades of polling on the matter.

Only 28% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents view the Supreme Court favorably — an 18-point drop since January, and a 40-point decrease since 2020.

Republicans, though, have increased their positive views of the high court by eight points since the beginning of the year, according to the survey.

“The partisan gap in favorable views of the Supreme Court – 45 percentage points – is wider by far than at any point in 35 years of polling on the court,” Pew Research Center’s report noted.

Only about 48% of Americans view the high court favorably, about the same percentage as in 2015 after the Supreme Court issued the ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage.

Forty-nine percent of the respondents had a negative view of the court.

The poll was conducted Aug. 1 through Aug. 14, more than a month after the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the national right to abortion.

Pew polled 7,647 U.S. adults and the survey has a 1.7% margin of error.

