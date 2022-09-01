The Department of Justice has charged a lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers militia group with multiple counts in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

Kelley SoRelle, 43, is also accused of attempting to persuade others to obstruct a grand jury investigation in the days following the Capitol attack, according to court documents released Thursday.

She was arrested in Grand Junction, Texas, and is expected to appear before a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas later Thursday.

Ms. SoRelle gained notoriety while serving as general counsel for the Oath Keepers and is a close associate of the far-right group’s founder Stewart Rhodes.

Mr. Rhodes and 10 other members of the group have been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Ms. SoRelle’s indictment does not include charges of seditious conspiracy.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.