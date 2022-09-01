Heavy rains in Tucson, Arizona, toppled a 200-year-old saguaro cactus that had more than 30 arms and stood somewhere between 40 and 50 feet tall.

“We don’t know the day it fell over, but it was sometime during the heavy rains Tucson received during August,” Arizona State Parks and Trails Communications Coordinator Elisabeth Haugan told AccuWeather.

The cactus’ size made it top heavy and susceptible to the force generated by sudden, torrential rain.

“It does look like a few [storms] made it into the vicinity of Catalina State Park. Rainfall amounts across the region were measured between 0.15 and 0.50 of an inch. Totals could have been higher in the park itself, but even a seemingly small amount of rainfall can have major impacts in the desert,” AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert explained.

In a statement on Facebook, Arizona State Parks mentioned how the circle of life will recycle the water and nutrients stored in the now-dead cactus back into the ecosystem.

“This giant has fallen off the trail and will stay where it landed, providing habitat and food for many creatures as it decomposes,” the statement read.

