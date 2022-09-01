Twitter has finally answered the demands of its users by adding an edit button. But they’ll have to pay to use it.

The social media giant announced Thursday that it will be testing the edit feature for its premium accounts known as Twitter Blue.

The option of an edit button has been the subject of jokes on Twitter for years, with many users believing such an option would never become available.

Yet, for the price of $4.99 per month, users can now edit their posts a few times for up to 30 minutes after it was originally published, which is far more restrictive than the edit features on Facebook or Reddit.

Twitter management has long believed that an edit feature could lead to the proliferation of misinformation on the site and have added precautions to the feature in the coming weeks.

These include the option to view previous versions of tweets as well as icons to show that the tweet had been edited.

The feature is only available to premium customers for now as part of a testing phase although Twitter plans to bring the feature to all users at an unspecified date.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.