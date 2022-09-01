The University of California, Berkeley, is requiring those who haven’t been vaccinated against the flu to wear a mask indoors.

The rule is stated on the college’s masking guidance page, and simply says, “Masks are required during flu season if not vaccinated for flu.”

Curiously, masking for those unvaccinated against COVID-19 is optional.

The Washington Times reached out to Berkeley to see how it would enforce this rule, but it has yet to hear back.

At Berkeley anyone who isn’t vaccinated for the flu must wear a mask, by executive order from the university president. This is where we are. pic.twitter.com/XCwzPpefWd — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 29, 2022

Some research suggests that masking does little to prevent the spread of the flu.

A 2020 study published in the Cochrane Library looked at nine separate studies that analyzed over 3,500 people, and found that “compared with wearing no mask, wearing a mask may make little to no difference in how many people caught a flu-like illness; and probably makes no difference in how many people have flu confirmed by a laboratory test.”

Flu vaccination rates for adults in California were below half (47%) during the 2020-21 flu season, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation and for adults between the ages of 18-49 in the state, only 38% were vaccinated against the flu during that same time period.

