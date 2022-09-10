King Charles III approved a bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, which will close government offices, schools, and most businesses across the United Kingdom.

The King approved the one-off holiday at his first meeting with the Privy Council in London on Saturday.

A formal date has not yet been set for the Queen’s state funeral, but it is expected to come in the next two weeks.

King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch on Saturday, which was broadcast live for the first time.

Newly-minted Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors joined the ceremony at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said.

The Queen died peacefully on Thursday at her Scottish estate in Balmoral. She was 96.

She is expected to be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey, London’s historic church where British kings and queens are crowned.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at the abbey, and married Prince Philip just years before in 1947.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to attract a wide range of international and high-profile guests.

President Biden said this week he plans to attend the service, but hasn’t received any details.

The president said he has not yet called King Charles, in the wake of her death.

