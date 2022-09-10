Rep. Louie Gohmert presented a Jan. 6 rioter released from prison on Friday an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

The Texas Republican presented the flag to Dr. Simone Gold, calling her a hero. Ms. Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison over her role in the Capitol riot.

“Dr. Gold is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like, something I never thought I’d see here in the United States of America,” Mr. Gohmert said.

Ms. Gold spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the rally where she expressed criticism and doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

She is the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that promoted alternative medicine to the vaccine and accused the Food and Drug Administration of lying about the vaccines.

Ms. Gold, who received the flag in Miami, called it an “honor.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Gohmert, a true believer in freedom and a fierce defender of our constitutional rights,” Ms. Gold said.

Mr. Gohmert is among a handful of Republicans who have been vocal advocates for jailed rioters connected to the Capitol riot.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, who sits on the Jan. 6 committee, called the move “sick.”

Mr. Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming are the only Republicans on the panel.

