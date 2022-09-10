Georgia Republican Herschel Walker is now leading Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in his bid to flip the seat this November in what’s expected to be a close match-up.

An Insider Advantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll out this week had Mr. Walker up with 47% of support, compared to Mr. Warnock’s 46%.

An Emerson College poll also had Mr. Walker up with 46% compared to Mr. Warnock’s 44%.

Trafalgar Group also put Mr. Walker ahead, though just by one point ahead of the Democrat. In that poll, Mr. Walker had him at 48% to Mr. Warnock’s 47%.

“Herschel is looking good — a shining star for Georgia,” said former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Mr. Walker.

The Georgia Senate race is one of the most closely-watched races in the country. It’s currently rated by the University of Virginia’s Crystal Ball as a toss-up.

Mr. Walker’s momentum comes just two months ahead of Election Day, after he was down in polling for months.

The former NFL star is running on an “America First” conservative platform, advocating for secure borders, enhanced public safety, and limited government.

Mr. Warnock faces reelection less than two years after he scored an upset against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a special election in January.

In a recent ad, Mr. Walker accused Democrats of using race to divide the country, attacking his opponent. Both Mr. Walker and Mr. Warnock are Black.

“Senator Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people. I believe we’re a great country full of generous people. Warnock wants to divide us. I want to bring us together,” he said in the ad.

Mr. Warnock, meanwhile, has attacked Mr. Walker on his reluctance to debate, putting out ads over his resistance to debating him.

Mr. Warnock agreed last week to a debate with Mr. Walker in Savannah, on the condition that Mr. Walker take him up on a second debate in Macon or at the Atlanta Press Club.

“So no topics in advance, then we’re on for Savannah. For the second debate, will it be Atlanta or Macon? Looking forward to seeing you,” Mr. Warnock tweeted at Mr. Walker.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.