NEWS AND OPINION:

Marc Morano — founder of the watchdog site Climate Depot — points out that the global press is abuzz with news that snack chips made from crickets are now available. Print and broadcast coverage is now featuring school children crunching away on the uh, chips — accompanied by supportive commentary from reporters and academic experts.

“Many children have the power of pester, so in some cases can be great agents of dietary change within the family” said Verity Jones, an associate professor at the University of the West of England, Bristol — told INews, a British news agency.

Ms. Jones’ specialty is social and environmental justice.

Mr. Morano points out that the cricket cuisine is now being introduced in 1,000 Australian schools, billed as a way “to help save the planet from global warming.”

British children are also being offered “alternative protein” like crickets and mealworms, he said.

He sees greater forces at work, however.

“The Great Reset is happening here and now. This is not circa 1991, when we were talking about a shadowy secretive vision of a New World Order. This is 2022 now and we are seeing a ‘new normal’ being imposed upon the world,” Mr. Morano said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

He noted that our current energy and transportation systems, free speech rights and high-yield agricultural systems are being “intentional collapsed” as part of this reset — even as President Biden warns of food shortages while “Bill Gates and China buy up U.S. farmland.”

And the cricket chips?

“The ability to eat meat is being banned to compel us to eat ‘lab-grown’ fake meat and eat insects. Artificially caused food shortages will create demand for insect eating. And our betters are using our children as hand-picked little ministers of propaganda to promote insect eating and ‘pester’ adults to comply with the agenda,” Mr. Morano said.

Find his popular watchdog site at ClimateDepot.com.

A MAGA moment

“MAGA King.”

That’s the new motto emblazoned on yet another version of former President Donald Trump’s signature red campaign hat — still a favorite campaign item among his fans. Past Trump hat mottoes include “Don’t blame me I voted for Trump,” “Save America” “Let’s go Brandon” and “Trump for America” — and all are still available though DonaldJTrump.com.

Meanwhile, MAGA-related anything is not very popular with the current White House.

In a statement released Sunday, Mr. Trump himself cited President Biden’s most recent criticism of the “MAGA” theme.

“There’s no question that the Republican Party is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country,” Mr. Biden told a national TV audience on Sept. 1.

“Someone needs to explain to him that MAGA means make America great again,” Mr. Trump countered in his statement.

Reagan and the queen

Ronald Reagan was Queen Elizabeth’s favorite president, and broadcasters have not been shy about pointing this out.

“During all the tributes and stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many media outlets — somewhat surprisingly given how liberal the press is generally — fondly commented on the enduring and close friendship between President Ronald Reagan and the Queen, calling the conservative icon ‘the best,’ the man who ‘got the relationship right,’ and that he was Elizabeth’s favorite,” wrote Scott Whitlock, research director for Newscasters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

He quoted numerous sources for this sentiment, including coverage from CBS, MSNBC and PBS.

A prominent presidential historian agrees.

“During Queen Elizabeth’s long reign there were 15 prime ministers and 14 U.S. presidents. It was said, of the 13 American presidents Queen Elizabeth met and knew, Ronald Reagan was her favorite. And why not, Reagan was charming to the hilt and they both shared a love of the out-of-doors, especially horses. Often times when they met, they went for morning horseback rides together,” wrote presidential historian Craig Shirley in an essay for Fox News.

She addressed her letters to Reagan as “Mr. President”, he noted, but always closed her communication with the phrase “Your good friend, Elizabeth.”

“God save the Queen. RIP Ronald Reagan,” Mr. Shirley wrote in his final sentence.

He is the author of six bestselling books on Reagan.

A bountiful conversation

The CATO Institute offers insight into a pivotal aspect about life on planet Earth on Monday with a telling title: “Superabundance: The Story of Population Growth, Innovation, and Human Flourishing on an Infinitely Bountiful Planet.”

The libertarian-leaning think tank will also release a companion book of the same name for the event as well. And while the idea that population growth makes resources scarce is a persistent one, new research now suggests that “every human being creates more value than he or she consumes.”

Curious? The 90-minute “Superabundance” event begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Register to view it online at CATO.org/events

Poll du jour

51% of registered U.S. voters say the issue of inflation will be “extremely important” in influencing who they will vote for in the midterm elections; 59% who favor Republican candidates and 31% who favor Democratic candidates also agree.

49% of overall voters say the economy and jobs will be extremely important; 56% of Republican voters and 35% of Democrat voters agree.

46% of overall voters say gun policy will be extremely important; 40% of Republican voters and 54% of Democratic voters agree.

44% of overall voters say abortion will be extremely important; 33% of Republican voters and 59% of Democratic voters agree.

31% of overall voters say race and racism will be extremely important; 20% of Republican voters and 71% of Democratic voters agree.

Source: A Politico-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll of 1,815 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 5-22 and released Thursday.

Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.