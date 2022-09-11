Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that the threat to American democracy is now coming from within the country as opposed to foreign terrorists.

In the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot, she said those who question the legitimacy of the last election are now some of the most pervasive threats to the country’s democratic institutions.

“I think that through the process of what we’ve been through, we’re starting to allow people to call into question our commitment to those principles. And that’s a shame,” Ms. Harris told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I’m very concerned about it. Because there are so many issues going on in the world that I think require, at least how we as Americans have traditionally thought about what is right, what is good, what should be fought for, what should be human ideals, and certainly the ideals of democracies.”

The vice president’s remarks came on the anniversary of 9/11, when Al Qaeda-linked terrorists hijacked airliners and crashed them into both towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing thousands. A fourth airliner crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Harris suggested that those who tried to overturn the 2020 election are now some of the most dangerous threats to U.S. democracy.

“People who hold some of the highest elected office in our country who refuse to condemn an insurrection on January 6th. I think what it sends is a signal that causes people to question, ‘Hey, is America still valuing what they talk about?’” she said. “Which is the integrity of democracies, which means protecting the rule of law and the sanctity of these systems and speaking up when they are attacked. And I’m very concerned about it.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.