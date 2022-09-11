Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner suggested Sunday that the country’s current domestic threats from those who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election rival that of the 9/11 terrorist attacks some 21 years ago.

The Virginia Democrat, who regularly receives classified information as part of his post overseeing the intelligence community, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the attacks on democracy are now coming from within as opposed to foreign entities.

“I remember, as most Americans do, where they were on 9/11. I was in the middle of a political campaign and suddenly, the differences with my opponent seem very small in comparison and our country came together,” he said. “The stunning thing to me is here we are 20 years later, and the attack on the symbol of our democracy was not coming from terrorists, but it came from literally insurgents attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

Amid heightened tensions in Washington, Mr. Warner hailed his panel as the “last functioning bipartisan committee.” The top Republican on the panel is Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

“I believe our intelligence community has performed remarkably. I think the threat of terror has diminished,” he said. “But I do worry about some of the activity in this country where the election deniers, the insurgency that took place on Jan. 6, that is something I hope we could see that same kind of unity of spirit.”

