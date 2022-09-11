The majority of voters in a new poll said they believe President Biden was consulted about and profited from his son’s overseas business dealings that involved China.

More than 60% responded in the affirmative to the Rasmussen Reports poll, and nearly half of respondents said Mr. Biden likely would not have won the election if Hunter Biden’s laptop had received more media coverage.

Prosecutors reportedly weighed bringing charges against Hunter Biden last month for tax violation and false statements to federal authorities about improperly buying a firearm.

Many mainstream and liberal-leaning news outlets did not report about the laptop in October 2020, citing fears about Russian meddling in the presidential election. But the laptop’s contents, which apparently contains information about how Hunter Biden’s family connections boosted his business dealings overseas, were eventually confirmed by mainstream outlets.

The Rasmussen survey was conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 1 among 1,000 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

