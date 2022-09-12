A California man was arrested last week on charges of beheading his girlfriend during a domestic dispute outside her home.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it had arrested Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, on murder charges in the death of Karina Castro, 27, in San Carlos.

Lt. Eamon Allen only confirmed that Ms. Castro was killed with a “stabbing instrument.” He described her as “obviously deceased” when deputies arrived on the scene.

“I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset,” Lt. Allen said. He added that peer support is being offered to those deputies as well as the civilian witnesses of the attack.

Lt. Allen said police arrested Mr. Landaeta when he voluntarily made contact with deputies in the area near the crime scene. They have yet to locate the weapon used in the attack.

On a GoFundMe page set up for Ms. Castro, the text reads that “27 year old Karina Castro was tragically beheaded on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.”

Multiple local news outlets reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword, with KGO-TV citing law enforcement records to verify its reporting.

Another witness who spoke with CBS News Bay Area said that Ms. Castro had her head cut off in front of her two children while putting them into the car.

However, authorities said that neither child witnessed the killing. Both are now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Ms. Castro had a 1-year-old daughter with Mr. Landaeta. She also had a 7-year-old daughter from a previous partnership.

Ms. Castro had received a restraining order against Mr. Landaeta in April, according to KGO-TV, however, the station reported that the couple continued to interact.

