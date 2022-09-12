A top Democratic congresswoman deleted a tweet about the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that appeared to include the 19 terrorists in the death toll.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, a leading progressive voice, removed the Sunday post but an identical one from a year ago remained online.

“Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” the tweet said with a picture of the twin towers and the phrase, “Never Forget.”

Fox News, which reported the discrepancy, said it did not hear back from the congresswoman on why only the more recent post was deleted.

The post had conservatives in an uproar, saying it must be intentional.

It might have been the result of a Google search of “How many people died on 9/11?” which produces the 2,996 number that includes the terrorists.

Ms. Jayapal’s later tweets from Sunday reflected on both the victims and those who suffered discrimination after the attacks.

“Today we must remember the communities right here at home that suffered so much — not only through the terrorist attacks that affected every American’s psyche, but also the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure,” she wrote.

