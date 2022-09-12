Former President Donald Trump arrived in the Washington region for an unannounced visit on Sunday, prompting speculation about why he needed to come to the nation’s capital.

A video posted by freelance reporter Andrew Leyden showed him stepping out of a small plane at Dulles International Airport and getting into a waiting vehicle. He appears to be wearing a white polo shirt and golf shoes.

Mr. Trump owns a golf club within the capital region in Virginia, but his last and only visit to Washington since leaving office was for an event at the America First Policy Institute in midsummer.

The ex-president arrived while he faces an array of legal challenges stemming from probes into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the August FBI raid of his Florida estate.

Mr. Trump hasn’t said anything about the visit on his social media platform, Truth Social, and it sent the rumor mill into hyper-drive.

Some said he might be visiting to watch a speech by his son-in-law and former adviser, Jared Kushner.

George Conway, a lawyer, Trump critic and husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, said the weather wasn’t good enough for golfing.

“It’s been arraigning — I mean, raining,” Mr. Conway tweeted.

