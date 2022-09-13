President Biden boarded Air Force One late Tuesday on a last-minute trip to Delaware to vote in the state’s Democratic primary.

The White House kept the trip under wraps until announcing a change in his schedule late in the afternoon.

Mr. Biden told reporters he was returning to his home state “to vote” as he boarded Air Force One Tuesday evening.

Delaware has just one contested statewide race on Tuesday’s ballot, for state auditor.

Lydia York is challenging Democrat incumbent Kathleen K. McGuiness, who was found guilty in July of misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest for hiring her daughter and awarding a contract to a consulting firm that had previously worked on her political campaign.

A judge threw out one of the convictions last month related to the contract award.

Ms. McGuiness denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal the other charges.

Delaware’s Democratic Party has endorsed Ms. York. The winner will face off against Republican challenger Janice Lorrah.

