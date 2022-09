The man whose investigation of the Whitewater real-estate deal eventually led to the impeachment of President Clinton died Tuesday.

Ken Starr was 76.

The death was first reported by NBC News.

A former federal judge and U.S. solictor-general, Mr. Starr is best known as the special counsel who was first tasked with investigating the suicide of deputy White House counsel Vince Foster, but his investigation was given more and more scope as Mr. Clinton’s legal issues mounted.

