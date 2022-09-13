Mike Lindell, the controversial CEO of MyPillow, said Tuesday that his cellphone had been seized by the FBI.

In an episode of his show, the Lindell Report, the election skeptic said the seizure took place at a Hardee’s drive-thru while driving back to his home in Mankato, Minnesota.

Two cars blocked his vehicle in the pickup lane and Mr. Lindell, according to a clip of the show at The Post Millennial, told his traveling buddy that “that’s either a bad guy, or it’s FBI.”

The CEO and ally of former President Donald Trump said he asked the officers if they were going to arrest him.

They replied with, among other things, political queries about Dominion voting machines, the election in Colorado and “how long have you known Doug Frank,” referring to an election skeptic who claims President Biden’s 2020 victory was the result of cheating.

But the agents, according to Mr. Lindell, told him he had to turn over his cell phone, pursuant to a warrant they had, and that he would not be allowed to make a backup.

Mr. Lindell said he told the agents incredulously that “I run five companies [and] I don’t have a computer.”

“If I don’t give it to you, will you arrest me then?” he replied.

Mr. Lindell said he called his lawyer and asked whether he could refuse the seizure but was told he couldn’t.

While he called the FBI actions “disgusting” and “garbage,” according to the account he gave, the agents at least were “pretty nice guys, none of them had an attitude.”

The seizure of Mr. Lindell’s cell phone comes while the agency has targeted numerous Trump allies as the midterm elections loom. The House special committee on the Jan. 6 riot also subpoenaed Mr. Lindell’s phone records in January.

