Aaron Broussard, a Minnesota man convicted in March for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.

Broussard’s customers thought they had purchased a knockoff of Adderall called F-4A, but Broussard’s Chinese supplier gave him pills that were 99% pure fentanyl.

Broussard’s online customers were not opiate users and had no tolerance for the potent fentanyl. Eleven of his customers died, and another four suffered significant bodily injury.

Broussard had experienced such a mix-up before, but he still did not check his drugs before shipping. Furthermore, when informed that customers were becoming ill, he continued shipping out orders, only taking the time to ask his Chinese suppliers for a discount on his next supply order.

During sentencing on Monday, Judge Susan Nelson told Broussard: “Your disregard for human life is terrifying.”

Broussard was convicted on 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

“Eleven lives lost. Families, friends, and communities forever changed by the devastation brought on by Aaron Broussard’s deadly fentanyl. Although the trauma felt by the victims can never be undone and the true cost can never be calculated, Mr. Broussard will now spend the remainder of his life behind bars,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said in a statement.

Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King noted in a statement that a mere 2 milligrams of fentanyl, equivalent in size to a few grains of salt, is enough to potentially kill a person.

“The threat of fentanyl is real, and the traffickers pushing this deadly substance will be held accountable for the lives they’ve taken,” he said.

