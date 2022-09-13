Pepsico is recalling 12-packs of the 15-ounce cans of its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverage due to possible contamination by metal fragments.

The Food and Drug Administration publicized the voluntary recall of 221 cases of the product Thursday in an enforcement notice; the recall was filed Aug. 15.

The recalled cans, referred to as bottles in the FDA notice, were distributed in Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona.

Customers who have purchased the product in those states are urged not to consume it and to return it to where it was purchased.

Pepsico has not yet responded to a request for comment on the recall.

