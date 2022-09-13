The resurgence of a native Floridian plant, the coontie, has in return revived the fortunes of the native Atala butterfly, which relies on the coontie and related plants to feed its larvae.

Both species were considered extirpated in the state of Florida for decades; no Atala butterflies were collected in the state from 1937 to 1959, and scientists thought the insect extinct.

A small population found on an island off the coast of Miami in 1979 is considered the progenitor of the species’ present-day population, according to the Florida Wildflower Foundation.

The coontie was over-harvested for starch in the state, a trend that has since been reversed. With coonties being used more as ornamental plants, there is a new bumper crop capable of feeding new generations of the Atala butterfly.

As larvae, Atala butterflies exclusively feed on coonties and other cycads. A chemical in the plant’s leaves, cycasin, is a poison used by the butterfly for defense. Bright spots on its wings indicate its toxicity to would-be predators.

Encouraging people to plant native plants, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation wrote of the coontie in a Facebook post, saying “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention. It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils.”

Despite its period of presumed extinction, the Atala butterfly is not on the protected list established by the Endangered Species Act.

The rebounding species has extended its range from southeastern Florida to several locations on Florida’s western coast, according to the Florida Wildflower Foundation.

