The Republican National Committee is calling on GOP candidates running in competitive races across the country to keep the focus on voters’ concerns about the economy and crime, and urging them to remind voters of the Democrats’ “extreme” position on abortion.

The memo follows a slew of forecasts from pollsters and political pundits that show Democrats are on stronger footing heading into the November election than they were earlier this year, thanks to President Biden’s approval rating ticking up, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, and some of the untested candidates Republican have put up in marquee races.

The RNC, though, said the storyline is more a reflection of wishful thinking on behalf of Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media than the reality on the ground.

“While Biden and out-of-touch Democrats refuse to address the economic peril they created, voters have made it abundantly clear that this election is about the economy and crime,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Meanwhile, Republican candidates are meeting voters where they are and discussing the issues they care about, from the economy to crime and safety.”

“In November, voters will turn to the candidates who showed compassion and solutions for their concerns, which is why Republicans are in the strongest position to take back the House and Senate,” she said.

The RNC polling shows voters care more about rising prices and the state of the economy than they do about abortion. Republicans have a 22% edge over their rivals when voters are asked to choose between a Democrat who supports abortion at any time for any reason and a pro-life Republican “who supports exceptions for instances of rape, incest, or the life of the mother.”

“Pro-life Republicans that support exceptions for instances of rape, incest, or the life of the mother win independents 2:1,” the memo says.

The polling showed 66% of voters who blame Mr. Biden for their economic struggles, but only 36% of voters who blame pent-up demand or corporate greed back the GOP.

In response, the RNC urged candidates to expand their campaign message beyond blaming Mr. Biden and Democrats and include stories drawing a straight line between the negative impact liberal policies are having on their constituents.

Republicans also must offer an alternative policy vision that contrasts with the liberal menu Democrats present.

Republicans, according to the memo, have a 19-point edge among independent voters when they are asked to choose between a Democrat who supports taxing the wealthy to pay for their spending and a Republican who supports cutting spending to slow inflation.

It is a similar story on the issue of crime. The poll showed Republicans hold a 16-point lead over Democrats on that front, including a 17-point lead among Hispanic voters.

More voters blamed “soft on crime” policies than guns for rising crime.

