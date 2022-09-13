House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday had to remind thousands of President Biden’s supporters to cheer for him and the passage of his $740 billion health, climate and tax law.

Speaking at a White House event celebrating the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Ms. Pelosi, California Democrat, heaped praise upon the president only to be met with silence from the crowd. She quickly scolded the crowd into clapping for Mr. Biden.

“Mr. President, thank you for unifying and inspiring a vision of a stronger, fairer, safer future for all, for our children,” she said. “Your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible.”

Ms. Pelosi paused to wait for clapping that never came before goading the crowd into celebrating the president.

“That’s an applause line,” she said to which the audience responded with thunderous clapping.

“Jill was applauding,” Ms. Pelosi said, nodding to first lady Jill Biden.

Ms. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat, were among the speakers at the event.

The legislation was signed into law last month by Mr. Biden after it passed the House and Senate.

