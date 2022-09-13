A tentative agreement was reached Monday between Seattle Public Schools and a striking teachers union, though a start date for the school year has yet to be determined.

The school system said members of the Seattle Education Association (SEA) will review the proposed contract and vote on whether to lift the strike Tuesday. The details of the agreement are confidential.

SPS hopes to share an update on the start of the school year by Tuesday afternoon.

“We want to thank everyone on both teams who worked hard to come to a resolution,” the school system said in its Monday update. “A special thank you to our educators who are the backbone of our school district. They work hard every day supporting our students and families. We are proud to move in a direction that will better meet the needs of our students and staff.”

Classes were supposed to begin last Wednesday for the district’s nearly 50,000 students, but the strike that centered around teacher pay, capping class sizes, and educational and mental health supports for students prevented the year from kicking off as planned.

“We stuck together, made our strength and unity known, and it worked,” the SEA tweeted late Monday night. “We are excited to have a Tentative Agreement (TA) with Seattle Public Schools. Our solidarity on the picket lines and the enormous community support we received made all the difference.”

