About 9,500 Minneapolis residents lost electrical service after a squirrel came into contact with Xcel Energy equipment, causing a power outage.

“What happened is that a squirrel came into contact with some of our equipment that caused the outage,” Xcel Energy spokesperson Lacey Nygard told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Reports started trickling in about the power outage at 10 a.m. Sunday. It took 42 minutes to fix the outage.

The exact location of the outage is unknown, but Ms. Nygard told the Star Tribune that most outages took place in the “St. Anthony Main area or near the University of Minnesota East Bank steam plant.”

Wildlife, including squirrels, are the most common cause of power outages, according to a 2015 survey by the American Public Power Association.

“Since a utility pole is similar to a tree, squirrels frequently climb poles. The heat emitted by electric lines can attract a squirrel, particularly during cold weather,” the APPA website states.

The condition of the squirrel is unknown.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.