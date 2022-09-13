A Utah school bus driver was placed on administrative leave last week after a video appeared to catch her telling the children that she’ll “shoot them” after the students became concerned about the driver missing a stop.

The parent of an elementary school student in the Lehi area sent the video to KSTU, the local Fox affiliate for Salt Lake City.

“[If] one more person says ‘Where are we going,’ I’m going to shoot them,” the driver can be heard saying over the bus intercom. “OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”

A statement from the Alpine School District provided to multiple outlets Friday said, “We strongly condemn any threatening action or language directed toward others. We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this matter is addressed and not repeated.”

Local police verified the authenticity of the video, according to NBC News. Outside of the student’s video, police said that cameras on the bus also captured the incident.

Authorities told the network that they have spoken to four parents about the incident so far. Police are also investigating if the driver had a weapon on the bus.

No charges have been filed.

