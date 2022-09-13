The White House plans to lay out on Wednesday how it plans to spend more than $2 billion tied to President Biden’s executive order aimed at boosting domestic biotechnology innovation and manufacturing unveiled earlier this week.

The funds include a $1 billion cash outlay over the next five years toward establishing a domestic bioindustrial manufacturing infrastructure, and additional funds aimed at spurring biotechnolgy innovation.

Other line items include $270 million for supply chain resiliency, $178 million for advanced research into bioproducts and $100 million for research and development for converting biomass into fuels, among others.

Mr. Biden unveiled the executive order Monday during his visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s “moonshot” speech.

The order will help secure U.S. leadership in the development and production of key technologies used in products ranging from jet fuels to pharmaceuticals, the White House said.

“Today’s action is going to ensure that America leads the world in biotechnology and biomanufacturing — creating jobs, reducing prices, strengthening supply chains, so we don’t rely on anywhere else in the world,” he said. “Here in America, it will be made.”

Mr. Biden unveiled the biotechnology initiative just weeks after signing into law a $280 billion technology spending measure last month which included a $52 billion payout to domestic semiconductor manufacturers.

Last week, Mr. Biden lauded the payoff from the investments in domestic chip manufacturing during a groundbreaking ceremony at semiconductor giant Intel’s new fabrication facility in Ohio.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the realization of Mr. Biden’s vision of “a field of dreams in the middle of Ohio” and a U.S economy centered on domestically produced technology, which he imagined in his State of the Union address last March.

“It’s happening,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s a reality today and it’s just beginning. Because I signed into law the Chips and Science Act, we are accelerating the progress. This new law makes historic investments for companies to build advanced manufacturing facilities here in America.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.