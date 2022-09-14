Residents of Cinco Ranch, Texas were stunned to see a 1,000-pound alligator strolling through their neighborhood on Monday.

The gator was wandering the area for more than six hours, from around 5 a.m. to its eventual wrangling at 11:30 a.m.

“This morning around 7:40 a.m. dispatch received calls that an alligator was walking along Peek Road… He was caught by licensed trappers from Texas Parks and Wildlife and is being taken to a sanctuary,” Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell told the Houston Chronicle.

Nice weather for a walk! This morning in Grand Lakes along Peek Rd at Buffalo Bayou. pic.twitter.com/O5TzGSdqiN — Constable Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) September 12, 2022



Resident Michael Schwab witnessed the wrangling of the reptile.

“They loaded it into the back of a pickup truck with the help of a tow truck and ropes,” Mr. Schwab told the Houston Chronicle.

Animal rescue service Bayou City Gator Savers assisted in apprehending the alligator.

“He was up against the brick wall and I lassoed him with a horse lasso that I have and we pulled him up against the tree to make him flip and turn to tire himself out… We were able to pull him tighter to the tree and then I was able to kneel on him with my knee and secure his mouth shut with some tape,” Timothy DeRamus with the Bayou City Gator Savers told KPRC-TV, a Houston NBC affiliate.

Mr. DeRamus said he believes the gator to be around 50 years old, weighing at least a thousand pounds. It is over 10 feet long.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.