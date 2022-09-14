President Biden spoke with King Charles III for the first time Wednesday to offer his condolences on the passing of the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and convey his desire to continue a close relationship.

A White House readout of the call said Mr. Biden recalled fondly the queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle last year.

The White House announced that Mr. Biden formally accepted the invitation to attend the queen’s funeral. He is scheduled to depart Saturday for London.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to say whether Mr. Biden would meet with King Charles III or new British Prime Minister Liz Truss while in Great Britain.

The state funeral for the queen will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey and she will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

