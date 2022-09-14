The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hit an all-time low in viewership, dipping below the previous low set two years ago.

Monday’s broadcast on NBC averaged 5.92 million viewers, the first time the awards show had fallen below the six million mark and a 25% drop from the 7.81 million viewers it drew on CBS last year.

The Emmys also averaged 1.09 million viewers for the highly sought-after demographic of 18-49-year-olds, another all-time low for the awards show.

The next-lowest ratings were recorded in 2020’s semi-virtual production that drew 6.36 million viewers when ABC aired the awards.

Monday Night Football’s season-opening matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks drew 19.8 million viewers, providing stiff competition for the Emmys.

