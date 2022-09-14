A saltwater-infused “frozen dairy dessert” that’s billed as an ice cream substitute. Cans of ham that are 35% water. Smaller tubs of coffee beans that claim to make the same number of cups as larger tubs.

It’s called “skimpflation,” and it’s being practiced in supermarkets across the country.

Industry experts say the trend is growing as manufacturers lower the quality of products and cut employees to offset pandemic-era cost increases in ingredients and staffing.

Customer interaction platform UJET on Tuesday released a survey of 1,600 consumers that found 66% had experienced skimpflation in the past six months — and 87% said they will spend less or stop spending altogether on brands making such cuts.

“Food prices are under tremendous pressure due to the increased costs of raw materials and labor, pandemic-related inflation, existing supply chain challenges, and energy and transportation costs,” said Heather Garlich, a senior vice president at FMI — The Food Industry Association. “The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is also straining the global food system, compounding already high food prices.”

As an example, Ms. Garlich cited an ongoing shortage of sunflower oil that is forcing manufacturers to seek new suppliers or consider reformulating ingredients. About half of global sunflower oil exports had come from Ukraine before the war with Russia cut them off, she said.

Earlier this year, consumers complained on Twitter when red plastic tubs of Folgers Classic Roast shrank from 50 ounces to 43.5 ounces while still claiming to make “up to 400 cups.” Folgers responded that it was using a new “roasting technology” to create lighter-weight coffee beans.

Edgar Dworsky, founder and editor of the website Consumer World, says Folgers resorted to an old trick of “fluffing up” their beans to get more coffee out of them.

“Now whether you can still get ‘up to 400 cups’ from the new version is another story,” Mr. Dworsky said in an email. “Manufacturers don’t announce recipe changes or composition changes in their products.”

The concept is an old one. Mr. Dworsky said companies like ice cream maker Breyers “played games” with their ingredients even before the pandemic, adding so much solution to a “frozen dairy dessert” that they can no longer call it ice cream.

Some butt or shank half-hams now are advertised as 35% water — and some turkeys are 9.5% liquid solution.

As inflation remains at a 40-year high and real wage growth stagnates, pressure is mounting to cheapen food production even further.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the price of food rose 11.4% last month from August 2021, the highest annual increase since 1979. On Wednesday, the bureau reported that final demand prices for producers rose 8.7% over the same 12 months.

The Census Bureau reported Tuesday that the median household income dropped slightly from $71,186 in 2020 to $70,784 last year. Over the same period, the number of Americans living below the poverty line rose from 37.5 million to 37.9 million.

Manufacturers have already reduced the package sizes of many products while keeping prices unchanged, a concept economists call “shrinkflation.” Consumer World reports that Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper, Peet’s coffee, Suave shampoo, Cap’n Crunch cereal, Huggies diapers and Seventh Generation detergent all recently downsized their packages.

Because changing ingredients requires a long research-and-development process for FDA approval, experts say it’s easier for restaurants and food companies to cut people and services in addition to watering down food.

Julia Pollak, chief economist for job website ZipRecruiter, says the tight labor market is causing a kind of “skimpflation” in customer service.

“There, it manifests itself as longer customer waits, fewer hours of service, and lower access to customer support,” Ms. Pollak said.

Sean Higgins, a research associate at the libertarian Competitive Enterprise Institute, says companies have reason to be careful about switching ingredients. He noted that widespread customer complaints arose when Coca-Cola switched from using cane sugar to corn syrup as a sweetener in the early 1980s, another period of high inflation.

But Mr. Higgins pointed out that supermarkets already sell ‘Nilla Wafers without actual vanilla and dried cherries or blueberries that are actually cranberries flavored to taste like other fruits.

“Most canned ‘pumpkin’ is not made from the orange variety carved into jack-o-lanterns but actually a variety of squash,” Mr. Higgins added.

Michael Warder, principal at the Warder Consultancy financial services firm in California, says it’s impossible to predict how far skimpflation will go.

“With inflation, the pandemic, the recent heat waves, storms and flooding, people are having to make hard choices,” Mr. Warder said. “I believe these re-evaluations eventually will be for the good.”

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.