A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on K Street in Southeast D.C. at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The gunman brandished a weapon at the unnamed mail carrier’s neck. The gunman then demanded the postman’s keys.

“Give it [the keys] to me and get out,” the suspect said, according to ABC 7 News.

Mail keys have become a hot commodity for criminals, who aim to break into blue mailboxes and steal checks from the envelopes inside.

The mail carrier complied, waited for his assailant to leave the area, and then contacted police.

The postman was not injured in the attack

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.