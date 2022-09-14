Five of the last six governors of Massachusetts have been Republicans and the party believes they have a shot at keeping the seat in GOP hands with Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed candidate who is determined to stop Democrat Maura Healey from becoming the most far-left governor ever to hold office in the state.

While Mr. Trump is viscerally unpopular among a deep-blue swath of residents in Massachusetts, there is a Trumpian streak that cuts through the Bay State electorate that could help propel Mr. Diehl to victory in November. The former president picked up more than a million votes in the state’s 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and he remains popular there today.

His endorsement of Mr. Diehl likely helped the former state representative easily clinch the party’s nomination earlier this month over the Republican establishment’s candidate, Chris Doughty.

“Certainly, President Trump has had a solid following. Of which I am one of them,” Massachusetts Republican Party President Jim Lyons told The Washington Times.

The Massachusetts GOP this summer gave their primary endorsement to Mr. Diehl, 53, a former state lawmaker who was among the earliest Republicans in New England to back Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, and who remains a supporter of the former president.

Mr. Trump did not campaign in the state for Mr. Diehl but held a teleconference “rally” the day before the Sept. 6 primary. The former president promoted Mr. Diehl as “the only conservative running” and called Mr. Doughty “an establishment RINO” who would “surrender to the left-wing extremists.”

Mr. Diehl beat Mr. Doughty by 11 points.

A Trump-Diehl rally in Massachusetts isn’t on the schedule ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but Mr. Diehl is echoing the former president’s populist message for Bay State voters, nearly a third of whom voted for Mr. Trump in both of the last two presidential elections.

“What we saw was a candidate who was authentic and spoke from the heart and connected with people,” Mr. Diehl told The Times. “And that has been my goal. To connect with people on the issues that are important to them, not necessarily what special interest groups push as an agenda.”

Despite the state’s history of electing GOP governors, including two-term incumbent Charlie Baker, Ms. Healey, who has served as attorney general since 2015, is considered the frontrunner.

An Emerson College poll released Sept. 8 found Ms. Healy with an 18-point lead, reinforcing fears among establishment Republicans that a Trump-backed GOP candidate would not gain the traction needed to defeat a well-known Democrat.

But the poll bore good news for Mr. Diehl. He crushed Ms. Healey among critical independents, who make up more than half of the state’s electorate, beating her by 7 points. And Mr. Diehl led Ms. Healey by 16 points among those concerned about the economy, a top issue for Massachusetts voters. He also polled better than Ms. Healey on crime, immigration and handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think his message is resonating with independents, the policies that he’s promoting resonate with independents, and I think Geoff has got a real good shot of winning in November,” Mr. Lyons said.

Republicans believe the Emerson poll show’s a path to victory for Mr. Diehl in Massachusetts, even though Democrats outnumber Republicans more than three to one. Independent, or unenrolled voters, make up nearly 60% of voters and they have begun to sour on Democrats, and in particular, President Biden.

“There is a huge contingent of conservative Trump folks up here in Massachusetts,” Mr. Lyons said. “However, in order to win in Massachusetts, we have to also point out to the people in the middle that Biden’s policies are destroying our economy.”

Republicans view Ms. Healey’s liberal record as a significant vulnerability in Massachusetts, where for more than three decades voters have nearly exclusively elected GOP governors as a check on the Democrat-dominated state legislature.

Mr. Diehl is linking Ms. Healey’s far-left agenda to the state’s economic woes, the rising concerns about parental rights in education, and lingering hardships related to the state’s coronavirus lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

He contrasts Ms. Healey’s record with his tenure in the state legislature, where he led a ballot initiative to repeal an increase in the gasoline tax. This summer, Mr. Diehl championed a successful effort to get a November referendum to repeal a new state law allowing illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

Ms. Healey’s tenure as attorney general included a push to end natural gas pipelines in the state, advocating for transgender bathroom rights, and suing the Trump Administration nearly 100 times. Like California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, she’s proposing a plan to end the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 and she has pledged to make the state’s costly energy supply “100% clean” by 2030.

“Maura Healey is proud to brag about how she blocked two natural gas pipelines that were going to come into Massachusetts,” Mr. Diehl said. “They were going to feed our manufacturing businesses and feed our heating. Now, when our home heating bills start to double in the fall, we are going to make sure people know it was her fault.”

Neither the Healey campaign nor the state Democratic party responded to The Time’s requests for comment.

If elected, Ms. Healey, 51, would become the state’s first lesbian governor. She warned in her acceptance speech after winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary that Mr. Diehl “would bring Trumpism to Massachusetts.”

Since winning the primary, however, Ms. Healey has pivoted away from the liberal policies she advocated as attorney general and is tapping into the populism favored by Trump fans in the Bay State.

In a new 30-second ad, Ms. Healey didn’t mention her clean energy initiatives. She called herself “the people’s lawyer” and promised to make Massachusetts “more affordable.” She pledged to cut taxes, reduce the cost of housing and transportation and boost vocational training.

“She’s seeing the same numbers with the polling that we are seeing,” Mr. Diehl said. “So she’s going to try to pretend that she wants to be a tax cutter at a time when I’m the only one who actually has that track record of being able to cut taxes. That’s an indicator there that she already knows she’s in trouble. ”

