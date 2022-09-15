A Chicago reporter is accusing Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot of revoking his press credentials in an attempt to silence him, according to a lawsuit.

William J. Kelly, a contributor to the London-based tabloid The Daily Mail, filed the lawsuit in federal court late last month that alleged Ms. Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown violated his 1st and 14th amendment rights by fabricating a report about an interaction Mr. Kelly had with a member of the mayor’s security detail.

One of the officers claimed Mr. Kelly bumped into them on July 19, according to the lawsuit that was reported on by Fox News Digital. By Aug. 8, that report, which Mr. Kelly said was false, was used to revoke the reporter’s credentials as a member of the press.

“In fact, the entire episode where this bump was falsely alleged to have taken place was videotaped by Kelly and this video shows no such bump took place,” the lawsuit reads.

