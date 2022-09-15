A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida helped to stop a man Wednesday who was allegedly carjacking a woman with a baby, according to authorities.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said William Branch, 43, was arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery for trying to steal a car from a woman who was holding a baby in the Fort Walton area.

The victim told authorities that she was getting her child out of the car when Mr. Branch approached her with a stick and demanded her keys. He then took her keys from her waistband and entered the car.

The woman screamed for help, and deputies said that was when Chick-fil-A employee Mykel Gordon came to her aid.

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

The video appears to show Mr. Gordon briefly wrestling with Mr. Branch, before Mr. Gordon puts the suspect in a headlock.

Mr. Gordon told deputies that Mr. Branch had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

