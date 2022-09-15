CNN’s shakeup has hit Don Lemon.

The longtime anchor of “Don Lemon Tonight” will leave his 10 p.m. primetime slot and move to a morning show.

CNN is launching a new lineup this fall that will feature Mr. Lemon alongside anchor Poppy Harlow and the network’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

The move is designed to bring back the morning audience to CNN, which has suffered a rating slide in daytime viewers.

Ms. Harlow will move from her 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. slot as the anchor of “CNN Newsroom” for the early morning gig. Ms. Collins will fulfill reporting duties while also serving as co-anchor on the morning show, according to CNN executives.

“What a gift to be able to sit beside Don and Kaitlan each morning,” gushed Ms. Harlow. “Don has been one of my closest friends for more than a decade — there for every milestone along the way. I’m consistently in awe of Kaitlan’s reporting and the remarkable woman she is.”

Ms. Collins characterized the assignment as a promotion.

“To go from sharing my reporting on their shows to sitting at the desk alongside them is an incredible opportunity and I’m deeply humbled by it,” she said.

Mr. Lemon, who has been with the network since 2006 and occupied the nighttime slot since 2014, said welcomed the opportunity to “shake things up.”

“New Day,” CNN’s current morning show, has fallen well behind its competitors on other networks.

For example, Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” averaged more than a million viewers on Tuesday, according to the New York Times. MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” averaged right around a million viewers that same day, while “New Day” drew fewer than half of that.

