The campaign by red-state governors to ship illegal immigrants to Democrat-led areas expanded dramatically this week with Texas dropping busloads right outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s official residence in Washington, and Florida flying planeloads of Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard, a playground for the country’s liberal elite.

The moves drew howls of protest from immigrant-rights activists, some of whom accused Florida of having “kidnapped” migrants to get them onto the planes.

But Republicans cheered the shipments as a logical outcome of President Biden’s border surge, and questioned whether Democrats would rather have migrants sleeping on the streets of an overwhelmed El Paso, Texas, or housed by wealthy and welcoming communities in blue states with resources to handle them.

The two busloads that were dropped off at the Naval Observatory in Washington — Ms. Harris’s official residence — came just days after the vice president claimed the southern border was “secure.”

“We knew we were coming to Washington, D.C., but no one told us we would be let off in front of the vice president’s residence,” said Deilinyn Mendoza, a 25-year-old male migrant from Caracas, Venezuela.

Mr. Mendoza arrived with his wife on one of the buses from Texas Thursday, and the couple told The Washington Times they came to the U.S. to build a better life.

“I wanted to claim asylum, because there are better opportunities for myself and my family,” Mr. Mendoza said. His wife said they left Venezuela because the country’s economy is collapsing.

Asylum is supposed to be for those fleeing political persecution. Merely seeking better job opportunities or a safer community is not supposed to be a valid reason to be granted asylum.

But experts say under the Biden administration, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been released into the country with dubious claims, counting on the clogged immigration courts to give them years to put down roots and become difficult to oust when their cases are eventually denied.

The chance for quick release has enticed record numbers to make the attempt, sending the southern border spiraling out of control. Border states are struggling to deal with the crush of people, and Texas and Arizona began campaigns to bus some of the new arrivals to Democrat-led cities to try to share some of the burden.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, joined them on Wednesday with two planeloads of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast in Massachusetts that’s a favorite vacation spot for big-name Democrats. Former President Barack Obama has an $11 million waterfront vacation home there.

Critics called the move a “stunt” and blasted Mr. DeSantis for sending the migrants to a place where there are few opportunities, compared with Washington, New York City and Chicago, where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants.

Several lawyers associated with the immigrant-rights movement wondered whether Mr. DeSantis risked running afoul of the law.

“Forcible transfer of a civilian population is a crime against humanity. And human trafficking is a serious federal crime,” said David Leopold, a former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and legal adviser to America’s Voice, an activist group.

Activists also complained that the GOP governors were in a “dehumanizing” race to see who could deliver the bigger splashy move on immigration.

But an aide to Mr. DeSantis chided the critics on Twitter.

“Martha’s Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities — they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town’s diversity, which is strength. Right?” wrote Christina Pushaw, who works for the governor’s reelection campaign.

Martha’s Vineyard rallied the local community to welcome the 50 newcomers, with shelter space found at a church. The Vineyard Gazette reported that volunteers rushed to help, including one high school student taking Spanish classes who came to help translate.

In Washington, the migrants were met by SAMU, a nonprofit organization that has been handling the new arrivals for months. The migrants were taken to a local church where they will have a chance to pause before heading on to their next destinations.

Texas began the transport campaign in April, collecting illegal immigrants caught and released by the feds and busing them to Washington, where they were dropped off blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Arizona followed suit with its own busing.

Mr. Abbott added New York City to his list of destinations over the summer, then last month started sending migrants to Chicago.

He has said those cities are getting just a small taste of what Texas has been dealing with, as roughly 100,000 illegal immigrants have been caught and released at the border each month.

That taste has been sour for the Democratic cities.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier this month declared an emergency over the 9,000 or so migrants who have been sent to her city since April.

Ms. Bowser blasted Mr. Abbott for shipping them, but also complained that Mr. Biden has done nothing to help the city accommodate the newcomers.

She has asked for federal money and the federal government to approve use of the D.C. National Guard. Since Washington is a federal district, the mayor cannot unilaterally deploy Guard troops.

In Illinois, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker did deploy the National Guard to help with shelter, food and medical care for the migrants bused to Chicago.

The Biden administration has also complained about the transport efforts, saying they interfere with Homeland Security’s attempts to track the migrants.

But an inspector general this week found the feds didn’t do a very good job of tracking migrants either. The sheer crush of people led to corner-cutting, with database fields left unfilled.

And nearly 30% of migrants released under “prosecutorial discretion” during the period under study failed to show up for their first 60-day check-ins at their intended destinations, the inspector general said.

Indeed, little about the border surge has been well-organized.

In Texas, the El Paso Times reported that 1,300 migrants have arrived each day this month, and they have overwhelmed the city’s resources. Migrants have taken to sleeping in tents on the sidewalk outside a bus station.

Many are Venezuelan, and some told the newspaper that towns back home are emptying as migrants make their way north.

The Republican National Committee suggested it made sense to ship those migrants to communities like Martha’s Vineyard, and said Democrats were having a “meltdown” over the issue.

