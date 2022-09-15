House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she is in Germany to represent the U.S. at the Group of Seven speakers’ summit and will deliver a keynote address condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The California Democrat will update other powerful nations on U.S. efforts to support Kyiv and “reaffirm that our shared and unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people will endure until their victory is won.”

“It is my privilege to join my G7 colleagues in Germany to discuss our ongoing and unified response to Russia’s unlawful, unjustified war against Ukraine,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Since Putin launched his brutal and illegal assault on Ukraine, America and our allies and partners have worked with historic coordination, strength, and speed to impose devastating consequences on Russia including with sanctions and to deliver economic, security, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

Russia used to be a part of the G-8, though it was kicked out because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The G-7 consists of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Its meeting in Berlin will feature a key Ukrainian politician, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as a special guest.

Speakers at the event will focus on Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces rout Russian invaders in part of the east, casting doubt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans and leadership in Moscow.

Mrs. Pelosi said her speech will focus on ways to fight autocracy in all places.

“As our countries support Ukraine’s heroic fight, we remain vigilant against autocratic threats worldwide,” she said. “As bulwarks of freedom around the globe, the G7 nations share a special duty to defend democracy.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.